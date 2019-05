It's Furry Friday! Today we met Sophie the dog.

Tracy Schmit-Kershaw from Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue introduced us to this sweet canine.

We learned why it's important to properly id your pet.

Two events will be held on Saturday, May 4th.

The first will be at Bis-Con, from 10am - 3pm at the Bismarck Event Center.

The second will be at Bird Dog Brewing, in Bismarck, from 6pm-8pm.

We hope to see you there.