Bismarck News

Judge sends suit over pipeline back to North Dakota court

Posted: May 06, 2019 10:02 AM CDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 10:05 AM CDT

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has sent back to North Dakota state court a lawsuit alleging the environmental group Greenpeace conspired against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

The two sides had agreed to the move, and U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland recently signed off on it.

Texas-based pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners maintains Greenpeace and others should be held responsible for trying to disrupt pipeline construction and damage the company's reputation and finances. Greenpeace accuses ETP of using the legal system to bully critics.

Greenpeace had cited federal law dealing with court jurisdiction to try to get the state lawsuit moved to federal court, where the group had already prevailed against racketeering claims alleged by ETP. But ETP disputed Greenpeace's argument, and the group late last week acknowledged the company was correct.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest News

  • The once and future King (or Queen): How succession works in Britain
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    The once and future King (or Queen): How succession works in Britain

    The baby, whose name has not yet been announced, is Queen Elizabeth's eighth great-grandchild, but he bumps some older cousins — as well as great-uncles and aunts — in the line of succession to the throne.

    Read More »
  • Measles outbreak now at 764 cases, the most since 1994
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Measles outbreak now at 764 cases, the most since 1994

    From January 1 to May 3, 2019, 764 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 23 states, an increase of 60 cases from the previous week.

    Read More »
  • Boeing didn't tell airlines that safety alert wasn't working until after crash
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Boeing didn't tell airlines that safety alert wasn't working until after crash

    Boeing said Sunday that it discovered after airlines had been flying its 737 Max plane for several months that a safety alert in the cockpit was not working as intended, yet it didn't disclose that fact to airlines or federal regulators until after one of the planes crashed.

    Read More »
  • Legal challenge may be ahead for disqualified Kentucky Derby winner
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Legal challenge may be ahead for disqualified Kentucky Derby winner

    The unprecedented and controversial decision to overturn the result of the Kentucky Derby after an objection could face a legal challenge.

    Read More »
  • Bill restricting auditor has him questioning re-election
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bill restricting auditor has him questioning re-election

    The North Dakota state auditor says he's unsure if he'll seek re-election after the Legislature passed a measure restricting his ability to conduct reviews.

    Read More »

Don't Miss

Trending Stories