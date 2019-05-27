Kayakers Attract Wild Horses in ND Badlands

One of our KX Reporters spent her holiday weekend out in the Badlands of Theodore Roosevelt National Park and a kayaking trip turned into something even more majestic.

A band of wild horses spotted her, and couldn't take their eyes off her!

They decided to keep pace with her kayak for a while.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park is home to many free-range horses.

According to the park's website, it's one of very few national parks, in the nation where you can see wild horses like that.

And, thanks Nicci for shooting this, instead of just enjoying yourself.

