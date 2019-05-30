Bismarck News

FOUND: Silver Alert Issued for Jamestown Man

Posted: May 30, 2019 12:26 PM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 05:21 PM CDT

FOUND: Silver Alert Issued for Jamestown Man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Lyle Bollinger has been canceled. Authorities report he has been located. 

ORIGINAL POST:

The Jamestown Police Department has issued a Silver Alert in order to find a 77-year-old Lyle Bollinger of Jamestown.

Bollinger was last seen May 30th around 10 a.m. at the Sanford Clinic in Jamestown.

He was wearing black jeans and a blue polo shirt. 

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 lbs and has blue eyes. 

He is believed to be driving a 2008 blue Chevy Trailblazer with license plate N0HNM.

Bollinger has a life-threatening medical condition requiring immediate attention. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 701-252-1000.

 

