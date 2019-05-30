FOUND: Silver Alert Issued for Jamestown Man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Lyle Bollinger has been canceled. Authorities report he has been located.
ORIGINAL POST:
The Jamestown Police Department has issued a Silver Alert in order to find a 77-year-old Lyle Bollinger of Jamestown.
Bollinger was last seen May 30th around 10 a.m. at the Sanford Clinic in Jamestown.
He was wearing black jeans and a blue polo shirt.
He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 lbs and has blue eyes.
He is believed to be driving a 2008 blue Chevy Trailblazer with license plate N0HNM.
Bollinger has a life-threatening medical condition requiring immediate attention.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 701-252-1000.