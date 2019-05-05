Keep Bismarck Beautiful Clean-up Day Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Bismarck got a little bit cleaner after a group of residents took matters into their own hands to clean up the city on Saturday.

Over 100 volunteers participated in the "Keep Bismarck Beautiful Clean Up Day" event.

Volunteers collected trash in parks and streets for three hours.

It was organized by The Bismarck Rotary Club for the first time since the city started this six years ago.

The incoming president of Bismarck Rotary, Tamie Schmidt says the event is to bring more people together but to help out city officials.

"We feel it is important to give back to the community. We had so many families show up. I think it is so neat that you can teach your kids to be active in the community, to do something and give back," said Schmidt.

Last year the community service collected 1.2 tons of trash.