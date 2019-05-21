Knife Found Sticking Out of Ground at Dunn County Park Video

UPDATE: Dunn County says they have identified and located the people they believe to be responsible.

They say they are juveniles and that the matter remains under investigation.

Further information may not be released due to the suspects being identified as juveniles.

ORIGINAL:

The Dunn County Sheriff's Department is urging parents to take precautions with their children around parks in the area.

According to Dunn County Sheriff Gary Kuhn, on Sunday evening a seven-inch hunting knife was found sticking out of the ground at a park in Halliday, ND.

The knife was reported to the sheriff's office by the people who maintain the park.

No one was hurt or injured, but law enforcement believes the knife was set up to cause injury, due to its placement.

The individuals responsible have been identified and are juveniles.

The matter still remains under investigation.