Knife River Indian Villages gets a new garden

The Knife River Indian Villages in Stanton, ND gave a garden update on their Facebook post recently.

They said the Tobacco Garden is back after a 10-year hiatus.

Two species of Native tobacco, Nicotiana quadrivalvis, and Nicotiana rustica are happily growing in front of the Visitor Center.

And they made sure to thank their volunteer, Kathleen Peterson, for helping to make it happen.

The Knife River Indian Villages were once home to several villages of Hidatsa and Mandan Indians, with a population of 3,000 - 5,000 people.

According to their website, you can still see remains of earth lodges, trails, cache pits, and fortification ditches. The museum has exhibits of Indian artifacts and crafts, an orientation film and a full-sized earth lodge.