Lawmakers consider address graduation dress code

Bismarck, ND - A bill allowing American Indian students to wear eagle feathers at graduation was heard in committee Monday.

The Senate education committee discussed the bill Monday. Eagle feathers or plumes are given to people at significant moments in their lives like graduation. But it is against the dress code at some schools.

One mom whose child is set to graduate this year testified to explained the importance of the feathers.

"That would almost be like us saying to anyone that's a Christian that you can't wear a cross to anything. This is a very sacred item to us. It's apart of everything, who we are," Sheridan McNeil said.

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and the North Dakota School Boards Association support the legislation.

