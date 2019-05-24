Less Than 40 Percent of North Dakota Schools Took Advantage of Free Summer School

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

State funding is available for North Dakota public schools to cover their summer school programs.

But only 181 of 482 schools in the state applied this year. That's the lowest number in four years.

The Deputy Director of School Approval and Opportunity at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction says there are several reasons less than 40 percent of schools applied.

The first is staffing. Teachers enjoy their summers off, and daycare can be hard to come by.

Also, the only elementary level remedial education available is math and English. If a school has mostly high performing students, they wouldn't qualify.

Lastly, summer school is not mandatory, even if students are failing or need remediation.

Deputy Director of the Office of School Approval and Opportunity, Joe Kolosky shares, "There are a few reasons why it's important to have summer school, especially in North Dakota. One is for the summer slide: kids losing the learning they gained during the school year. Also, a safety concern, a lot of parents work in the summer. A lot of communities don't offer summer daycare. So the school district is actually providing the care for the children while their parents are off at work, or working on the farm or on the ranch."

Aside from remedial classes, regular summer school classes are available, as well as drivers education programs, and more.