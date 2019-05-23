Lonesome Dove wins temporary injunction against having to remove mural Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Brian Berube, co-owner of the Lonesome Dove on "the Strip," poses for a photo in Mandan, N.D. (AP, File) [ + - ] Video

Mandan's Lonesome Dove has won a temporary injunction against having to remove its outdoor mural by Thursday.

U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Hovland issued the temporary injunction Wednesday afternoon, meaning the business does not have to remove the mural as ordered by the city of Mandan, at least until another court hearing June 5th.

At that time, it will be determined whether a preliminary injunction should be issued, meaning the mural would be able to remain in place until a federal lawsuit is resolved.

Lonesome Dove filed suit against Mandan, challenging city rules governing the display of murals on the front of businesses.

The Mandan City Commission ordered the bar to remove it's mural because the business doesn't have a permit for the outdoor artwork. The Mandan Architectural Review Commission later denied their permit application, because city guidelines state that no mural may be placed on the front of the building.