Malaysia vows to send tons of non-recyclable garbage back to U.S., other developed nations

The small Asian country of Malaysia vows NOT to be the world's dumping ground ... and says it will send thousands of tons of plastic waste back to where it came from.

We call this recycling, but Malaysians say it's a rich country's rubbish... and they're tired of being dumped on.

"Malaysians, like any other developing countries, have a right to clean air, clean water, sustainable resources, and a clean environment to live in," said Yeo Been Yin/Malaysia's Environmental Minister.

Malaysia has identified 14 developed nations, including the US, Canada, and Britain, that send their unwanted recyclables to its shores. Last year Malaysia became the world's top destination for millions of tons of plastic waste... after China stopped importing it.

Government officials say the small Asian country is becoming a garbage heap of electronic, household, and contaminated waste and insist they won't be bullied by bigger nations.

"We are compiling a list of the so-called "recycling" companies from these developed countries, and we will send back," said Yin.

Environmental leaders vow to return some 3300 tons of waste.. and put pressure on governments to investigate and stop illegal shipments. They've also shut down more than 150 unlicensed factories in Malaysia, and officials promise to keep fighting against what, they call, unfair and uncivilized practices.

Last week, The Philippines also said it would ship back dozens of containers of garbage which it claims was illegally shipped from Canada. Malaysian officials say China's plastic waste ban shows the huge waste problem around the world.