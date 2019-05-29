Bismarck News

Man charged for shooting his dog after it bit his son

Mandan, ND — A Mandan man admits to shooting his own dog because he says it bit his son. 

According to Mandan PD, 32-year-old Scott Hamilton was arrested and charged with 2 class C felonies and a B Misdemeanor, Monday night around 8:30.

During an interview with police, he said he shot his dog inside his garage with a .22. Officers did find the dog, dead with a wound on the back of its head. 

Hamilton's been charged with animal cruelty, reckless endangerment, and discharging a firearm in city limits.

His bond was set at $5,000. 
 

