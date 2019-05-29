Man charged for shooting his dog after it bit his son
Mandan, ND — A Mandan man admits to shooting his own dog because he says it bit his son.
According to Mandan PD, 32-year-old Scott Hamilton was arrested and charged with 2 class C felonies and a B Misdemeanor, Monday night around 8:30.
During an interview with police, he said he shot his dog inside his garage with a .22. Officers did find the dog, dead with a wound on the back of its head.
Hamilton's been charged with animal cruelty, reckless endangerment, and discharging a firearm in city limits.
His bond was set at $5,000.