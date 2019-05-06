Measles outbreak now at 764 cases, the most since 1994

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image: AP

From January 1 to May 3, 2019, 764 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 23 states, an increase of 60 cases from the previous week. It's the greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since 1994 and since measles was declared eliminated in 2000.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, New York accounts for nearly all the cases, with 716 people having measles.

The states that have reported cases to CDC are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, and Washington.

Measles outbreaks (defined as 3 or more cases) are currently ongoing in the following areas:

These outbreaks are linked to travelers who brought measles back from other countries such as Israel, Ukraine, and the Philippines, where large measles outbreaks are occurring. Make sure you are vaccinated against measles before traveling internationally.