Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in labor
(CBS News) -- Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is in labor, Buckingham Palace confirmed to CBS News Monday. The new baby will be Queen Elizabeth's eighth great-grandchild and the seventh in line to the British throne.
Kensington Palace said in a statement that Meghan went into labor early Monday morning. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was by Meghan's side, the statement said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
