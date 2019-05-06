Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in labor

Bismarck News

Posted: May 06, 2019 08:49 AM CDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 12:19 PM CDT

(CBS News) -- Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is in labor, Buckingham Palace confirmed to CBS News Monday. The new baby will be Queen Elizabeth's eighth great-grandchild and the seventh in line to the British throne.

Kensington Palace said in a statement that Meghan went into labor early Monday morning. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was by Meghan's side, the statement said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

