Midco customers may lose KX News on Friday, May 31st at 5pm CST. Contact 800-888-1300 today and tell Midco to “Keep your KX News stations!”

Q: What is happening?

A: Midco subscribers are at risk of losing KX News at 5PM CST on Friday, May 31, 2019. Midco has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite CBS shows and local news.



Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: If Midco decides not to carry your KX News stations, you would lose your local news, emergency service updates, and community-focused programming, not to mention highly rated sports and shows such as Blue Bloods and Hawaii 5-O.



Q: Where will CBS programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only Midco customers are at risk of having their favorite news, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available, including DISH (855-898-6730) and DIRECTV (800-531-5000).



Q: Are you still negotiating with Midco?

A: Yes. We have been negotiating in good faith to establish a mutually agreeable contract with Midco, proposing fair and reasonable terms for your local KX News stations.



Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Please call 800-888-1300 and demand they keep your local CBS station! Or contact one of the other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) and DIRECTV (800-531-5000) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.