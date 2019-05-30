Bismarck News

Midco customers may lose KX News

Posted: May 30, 2019 01:50 PM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 01:50 PM CDT

Midco customers may lose KX News on Friday, May 31st at 5pm CST. Contact 800-888-1300 today and tell Midco to “Keep your KX News stations!”

 

Q: What is happening?
A: Midco subscribers are at risk of losing KX News at 5PM CST on Friday, May 31, 2019.  Midco has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite CBS shows and local news. 
 
Q: What other programming could I miss?
A: If Midco decides not to carry your KX News stations, you would lose your local news, emergency service updates, and community-focused programming, not to mention highly rated sports and shows such as Blue Bloods and Hawaii 5-O.


Q: Where will CBS programming still be available?
A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only Midco customers are at risk of having their favorite news, dramas, and sports taken away.  Other providers are available, including DISH (855-898-6730) and DIRECTV (800-531-5000).  
 
Q: Are you still negotiating with Midco?
A: Yes.  We have been negotiating in good faith to establish a mutually agreeable contract with Midco, proposing fair and reasonable terms for your local KX News stations. 
 
Q: What can I do about this situation?
A: You have choices.  Please call 800-888-1300 and demand they keep your local CBS station! Or contact one of the other local providers including DISH (855-898-6730) and DIRECTV (800-531-5000) and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.   

 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


