Minot K9 Unit Receives Protective Vest
Minot's newest K-9 will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.
The donation is possible due to Vested Interest a non-profit that provides body armor for K-9 officers across the country.
Mace joined the Minot PD in late 2018.
He is a dual-purpose dog that is trained to do drug work, tracking and apprehension or bite work, but he is mostly used for narcotic detection.
The Minot Police Department has two K-9's currently working.
They are working on getting a third K-9 officer as well. One that would specialize in bomb sniffing.