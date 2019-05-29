Minot K9 Unit Receives Protective Vest Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Minot's newest K-9 will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.

The donation is possible due to Vested Interest a non-profit that provides body armor for K-9 officers across the country.

Mace joined the Minot PD in late 2018.

He is a dual-purpose dog that is trained to do drug work, tracking and apprehension or bite work, but he is mostly used for narcotic detection.

The Minot Police Department has two K-9's currently working.

They are working on getting a third K-9 officer as well. One that would specialize in bomb sniffing.

