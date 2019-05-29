Bismarck News

Minot K9 Unit Receives Protective Vest

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 06:38 PM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 08:27 PM CDT

Minot K9 Unit Receives Protective Vest

Minot's newest K-9 will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.

The donation is possible due to Vested Interest a non-profit that provides body armor for K-9 officers across the country. 

Mace joined the Minot PD in late 2018. 

He is a dual-purpose dog that is trained to do drug work, tracking and apprehension or bite work, but he is mostly used for narcotic detection. 

The Minot Police Department has two K-9's currently working. 

They are working on getting a third K-9 officer as well. One that would specialize in bomb sniffing. 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

          

Latest News

Don't Miss

          