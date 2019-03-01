Momo Challenge: Real deal or Internet hysteria?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image: CBS News

Is the "Momo Challenge" real or a hoax?

That's the question parents and others are asking today, following intense warnings posted on social media about the challenge and equally intense postings that argue it's all a hoax.

The Momo Challenge is reportedly an online "game" where young people are told to take actions that are increasingly dangerous to themselves, ultimately ending with the players being told to kill themselves to "win."

The Momo character that accompanies the challenge uses an image of a creepy, bug-eyed sculpture created a few years ago by a Japanese artist.

Parents and media have reported seeing snippets of the challenge in YouTube clips or in YouTube video comments, while others claim to have seen the challenge in social media posts on accounts such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

The Momo Challenge first appeared online in the summer of 2018 and quickly died as a social media meme, only to resurface again this February.

Now, parents are wondering what to think as two storylines are emerging: the first, that they need to watch out for their kids participating in the deadly game; the second, that it's just an Internet hoax using a creepy image and that no one has been lured into the game or died as a result of it.

We researched the Momo phenomenon online, reviewing social media posts, online articles, videos and other public sources to try and piece together an overview of what is fact and fiction about the Momo Challenge.

Here's what we've learned so far:

The Momo Challenge originated in South America (Bolivia, Argentina and Mexico) in 2018 on the WhatsApp platform. It was in the form of a chain letter from "Momo," trying to get people to call a number and then carry out increasingly self-destructive behavior. If you refuse to carry out a task, you are threatened.

The disturbing Momo image is from a photo of a sculpture made by Keisuke Aisawa at a special effects firm, "Link Factory." Both Aisawa and Link Factory deny any involvement with Momo. The image was posted online in 2016 when the sculpture was publicly exhibited. The sculpture is titled, "Mother Bird."

Despite apocryphal stories of South American children who died carrying out the Momo challenges, no deaths due to the challenge were actually identified or confirmed.

Police and public officials in various South American communities put out warnings about the WhatsApp message, urging people not to call the phone numbers listed in the messages.

The Momo Challenge messages jumped to other social media platforms and spread quickly through India and Europe, carrying with it the unconfirmed stories of children dying from the challenge. In almost all instances, there was concern and fear raised by the warnings about Momo, but no confirmed instances of people actually taking the Momo Challenge.

Just as Momo was dying down in Europe, it crossed over to the United States in August 2018 in a series of social media posts and warnings to parents. Again, numerous stories were circulated on American kids taking the challenge and dying, but no actual deaths or injuries could be linked to the Momo Challenge.

In February 2019, a mother in Lancaster, England posted about Momo, which gained renewed traction and quickly hopped over to the United States through social media sharing.

A new twist was added to the Momo story: Video clips of instructions on how to commit suicide were being inserted into YouTube and Instagram videos aimed at kids.

Both YouTube and Instagram removed Momo related videos that were flagged. None appeared to contain the specific suicide instructions.

At the end of February, a California mother told media outlets she saw short Momo clips discovered by her daughter telling kids to turn on gas stoves without lighting them. Her daughter did just that, putting her family at risk until the mom realized what was happening.

So, the bottom line is this: The Momo Challenge started as a phony chain letter on WhatsApp in South America and, through the reach and speed of global social media, quickly became a real source of fear and concern worldwide.

Momo exists in the fact that one or more persons created the original chain letter and dropped it on a social media app, most likely to simply see what would happen.

Momo doesn't exist in terms of a shadowy group trying to get young people to hurt and kill themselves.

Momo is driven more by the creepy image used and the constant social sharing of fears about Momo's potential influence on children.

It has, ironically, gained some level of credibility by the fact police, public officials and the media have posted warnings about Momo. In this way, it becomes a self-feeding loop.

But there is no evidence children have been hurt or killed explicitly through the Momo Challenge.

Still, Momo is a good reminder of making sure parents teach their kids about what dangers do lurk online and what young people should do when they come across something that asks them to take an action that is wrong.

It's a reminder for parents to be ever vigilant of what their kids are watching and doing online.

It's also a reminder for all of us to think first before we post or share something we haven't fully vetted. Our first reaction is often our first, quick assumption about something. Assumptions can be dangerous, often making a problem worse instead of better.