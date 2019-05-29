Montana man charged with intent to deliver meth after search in New Salem Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

A Montana man is facing multiple drug charges after a Morton County deputy found drugs and other paraphernalia. An MCSO deputy searched a parked vehicle at a New Salem gas station pump that had been sitting for several hours. The search happened early Saturday morning.



28-year-old Mikel Weeks was found in possession of a large amount of meth, marijuana, THC wax, and a scale and baggies.

An AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, a revolver and 150 rounds of ammunition were also found in the vehicle.



Weeks faces an A felony possession with intent to deliver charge that is punishable by up to 20 years in jail.

He also faces a C felony drug paraphernalia charge and several smaller misdemeanor drug charges.