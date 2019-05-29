Montana man charged with intent to deliver meth after search in New Salem
A Montana man is facing multiple drug charges after a Morton County deputy found drugs and other paraphernalia. An MCSO deputy searched a parked vehicle at a New Salem gas station pump that had been sitting for several hours. The search happened early Saturday morning.
28-year-old Mikel Weeks was found in possession of a large amount of meth, marijuana, THC wax, and a scale and baggies.
An AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, a revolver and 150 rounds of ammunition were also found in the vehicle.
Weeks faces an A felony possession with intent to deliver charge that is punishable by up to 20 years in jail.
He also faces a C felony drug paraphernalia charge and several smaller misdemeanor drug charges.