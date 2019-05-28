Morton County Working on a New Bridge

Construction will begin on a new bridge in Morton County soon.

The structurally deficient bridge that crosses Big Muddy Creek in Almont will be replaced.

The bridge is currently 20 feet wide and can only hold 8 tons of weight.

Once construction is finished, the new one will be 32 feet wide and hold 36 tons.

The new bridge will also be built longer at 176 feet, compared to the current 130 feet length.

Drivers will be able to use a bypass while work is being done.

The $1.9 million project is being paid for through an 80/20 percentage match federal grant administered by the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

The bridge is expected to be completed in early October of this year.

