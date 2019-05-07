Music students perform for Governor Burgum
These North Dakota students gave a performance of a lifetime.
Music filled the Memorial Hall at the Capitol today as Minot's Jim Hill Middle School Band and
the Leeds Banner Girls Chorus shared their talents with us.
These groups were named the 2019 Governor's Band and Chorus and were selected from applications submitted by school and civic groups from across the state based on musical talent, achievement and community involvement.
The band and chorus may be invited to perform at official state functions held throughout the year.
