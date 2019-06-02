Native Youth Suicide Prevention Camp Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Suicide is an epidemic in the state, particularly among our Native American population.

According to the CDC, it is a leading cause of death in the U.S. Among American Indian and Alaskan Native communities, rates are even higher. Suicide most often takes the lives of kids and young adults between 15 and 34. Which is why the Native American Development Center came up with a solution for kids living on and off the reservation.

"Their parents are doing drugs and alcohol. Most of them have to live with their grandparents who can't really do anything because they are old," said Woneyah Redeagle, camp participant.

15-year-old Woneyah Redeagle is talking about what it's like for kids to grow up on the reservation.

For some drugs and alcohol is a motivation to get out, while others are stuck.

"Like I said it's fading away and we need more people to bring it back to life," said Redeagle

The Native American Development Center came up with The Native Youth Suicide Prevention Camp in Bismarck. Kids learn about cultural identity, how to form healthy relationships, and most importantly how to be a good relative, especially since suicide is the main concern in their culture.

"America Indians are dying at the highest rates. We want to be able to bring a place for them to counteract suicidal thoughts, suicidal tendencies, and just really reintegrate and revitalize who we are as a Native American," said Lorraine Davis, Executive Director of Native American Development Center.

It is the first ever suicide prevention camp for Native American youth in the state. It gives them a resource to rely on when times get hard.

As for Redeagle, she plans on going to college and staying in touch with her roots by playing traditional lacrosse and learning her traditional language.

This year the camp had 50 kids from seven different tribes living on and off the reservation.

To join the camp next year you can contact:

Lorraine Davis

Executive Director, Native American Development Center

Phone: (701) 595-5181