ND-DOT: Construction Season Officially Underway Video

Bismarck - Even though the cones and barrels have been up for about a month now, the North Dakota Department of Transportation officially kicked off construction today.

One of the biggest projects this spring and summer is in Mandan.

It will reconstruct nearly 10 miles of I-94.

The work starts at the Grant Marsh Bridge and goes to Exit 147 for North Dakota Route 25.

Work includes repaving the road while also repairing nearly a dozen bridges.

We spoke with the DOT to see if the rainy and cold spring have put them behind.

"Right now we're just on the edge, their are adjustments that the contractor can make to keep on schedule, but we keep getting this cool weather which delays our cure time on the bridges, it can start delaying other things too". said Bernie Southam, I-94 Project Manager.

Officials also urged safety at today's kickoff announcement saying, when you see a cone, put down the phone.