ND DOT driver's license chief resigns

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation says the director of its driver's license division has resigned.

The agency says it accepted Glenn Jackson's Friday, or two days after The Associated Press reported he was under investigation for an undisclosed reason.

In a statement Friday, the agency says Jackson has been on paid administrative leave since February to "review and investigate employee concerns" about his "professional behavior, management style, decision-making."

The agency did not elaborate.

The AP obtained a copy of the investigation Friday through an open records request. The 21-page document concluded that evidence suggests Jackson displayed "favoritism, differential treatment, over-attention and perhaps even harassment" at the department he managed for nearly 13 years.

Jackson tells the AP that he denies the allegations. The 63-year-old says he had planned to retire next year and but decided now "to prevent the department and team from having to deal with this issue."