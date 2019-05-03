ND DOT driver's license chief resigns

The agency says it accepted Glenn Jackson's Friday, or two days after The Associated Press reported he was under investigation for an undisclosed reason.
In a statement Friday, the agency says Jackson has been on paid administrative leave since February to "review and investigate employee concerns" about his "professional behavior, management style, decision-making."
The agency did not elaborate.
The AP obtained a copy of the investigation Friday through an open records request. The 21-page document concluded that evidence suggests Jackson displayed "favoritism, differential treatment, over-attention and perhaps even harassment" at the department he managed for nearly 13 years.
Jackson tells the AP that he denies the allegations. The 63-year-old says he had planned to retire next year and but decided now "to prevent the department and team from having to deal with this issue."