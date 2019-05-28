ND DOT Launches Online Auction Service Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is launching an online auction service.

Meaning people can now bid online for state fleet vehicles up for auction instead of having to physically be present at an auction in order to buy a vehicle or piece of equipment.

People can place a bid from anywhere using a computer, smartphone or tablet.

Regular onsite auctions will still take place.

The DOT says they are launching the service due to customer demand and think it will make it easier for more people to participate.

The first auction available online will be June 5th.

A variety of used vehicles are available at these auctions. Including, sedans, big box trucks, pick-up trucks, and even snow plow trucks.

You do have to sign up before the auction starts.

To sign up, CLICK HERE or https://orr.nextlot.com/public/user/new

And to look at all the vehicles available for auction, CLICK HERE or https://orr.nextlot.com/public/sales/85383/lots



Customers will be able to view the inventory of vehicles available for purchase at the sites in Bismarck and Fargo from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting on Mondays the week of the sale in the city the auction is located in or through the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov or the auction website at bidorr.com.

Customers who plan to bid online will need to register through the auction site prior to the beginning of the auction. More details about the online auction are available by going to the NDDOT’s website at dot.nd.gov.

A variety of used vehicles are available at these auctions and include; sedans, big box trucks, pick-up trucks and even an snow plow trucks. State Vehicle Auctions are scheduled in Bismarck and Fargo throughout the year.

