N.D. uses electronic medical marijuana cards. We're the only state to do so.

North Dakota has become the first state in the nation to use electronic medical marijuana cards.

The North Dakota Department of Health, working with BioTrack THC, added an electronic card option for registered qualifying patients, designated caregivers, and agents of dispensaries and manufacturing facilities.

The e-card is, essentially, a digital version of the physical medical marijuana card that can be accessed through a mobile device and used at dispensaries.

BioTrack helped set up the secure electronic card option.

An e-card will only be created after the Division of Medical Marijuana has approved an application and the status of the application is “issued.”

Specific instructions for accessing and using the electronic card can be found on the Division of Medical Marijuana’s website at www.ndhealth.gov/mm.

Right now, both a physical and electronic card can be issued. Depending on how popular the electronic card proves to be over time, the Division of Medical Marijuana could move to issuing only e-cards.