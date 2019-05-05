New Bismarck Alley Art has a Political Message
Bismarck has a new, rather large work of art posted in the alley next to Capital Gallery.
This wet plate photo was inspired by a painting at the Louvre called, "Liberty Leading the People" by Eugène Delacroix.
The original painting is from the French Revolution and has the towers of Notre Dame in the background.
The local artist, Shane Balkowitsch calls his wet plate collaboration "Liberty Trudges Through Injustice". It shows a scene from the U.S. and has the U.S. Capitol building in the background.
He told KX News this could not have been done at a more emotional time in this nation's history.
To get to the unveiling today, it took a collaboration of 52 people, working over a period of eight months with a zero dollar budget. But they pulled it off.
The original plate is archived at the Historical Society of North Dakota.
