Bismarck News

New Bismarck Alley Art has a Political Message

By:

Posted: May 04, 2019 08:02 PM CDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 08:03 PM CDT

Bismarck has a new, rather large work of art posted in the alley next to Capital Gallery. 

This wet plate photo was inspired by a painting at the Louvre called, "Liberty Leading the People" by Eugène Delacroix.  

The original painting is from the French Revolution and has the towers of Notre Dame in the background.  

The local artist, Shane Balkowitsch calls his wet plate collaboration "Liberty Trudges Through Injustice". It shows a scene from the U.S. and has the U.S. Capitol building in the background. 

He told KX News this could not have been done at a more emotional time in this nation's history. 

To get to the unveiling today, it took a collaboration of 52 people, working over a period of eight months with a zero dollar budget. But they pulled it off.

The original plate is archived at the Historical Society of North Dakota. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News

  • UPDATE: Williston shooting suspect caught
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    UPDATE: Williston shooting suspect caught

  • Overnight House Fire Destroys Garage, Damages Home
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Overnight House Fire Destroys Garage, Damages Home

    An overnight house fire in Bismarck caused heavy damage to garage and some to the house.

    Read More »
  • Toy story owner asks community for help
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Toy story owner asks community for help

    Nature's Nook opened in Minot just three years ago, but the past six months have been rough due to, in the owner's words, bad business decisions and personal struggles.

    Read More »
  • Print Day in May celebrates printmaking
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Print Day in May celebrates printmaking

    The results of printmaking are all around us, from the design on a t-shirt to a poster on a wall. Printmakers use the first Saturday in May as an opportunity to gather each year and celebrate that artform with Print Day in May, but there are more than just one kind of print.

    Read More »
  • Fulfilling Voter-Approved Ethics Reform is up to the Commission
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Fulfilling Voter-Approved Ethics Reform is up to the Commission

    An update on the newly passed ethics reform bill.

    Read More »

Don't Miss

Trending Stories