New Ice Cream Option Coming To Bismarck Video

Bismarck - Your summer ice cream options in the Bismarck/Mandan areas have grown a little bit.

This Friday marks the first day of operation for the new FOMO 10-40 Creamery.

FOMO, in this case-- stands for Focus on Missions overseas.

The business is on Airport Road.

They will specialize in gelatto and sorbet, but will also offer regular ice cream.

"Why Ice Cream? I think it's been a passion of mine since I was nine, when I played little league baseball and we lost every game we went out for Ice Cream at the end of the day and we still got to enjoy our time together, and so the idea of this is to make every day a little better", said Andrew Hershey the Founder FOMO 10/40 Creamery.

Hershey says his vision is to give back a portion of his proceeds to help small businesses starting up, overseas.