New Mandan police app allows sending anonymous tips to officers

A way to interact with the Mandan Police Department on a mobile phone? There's an app for that.

The free "Mandan PD" app has been posted to the Apple iTunes App Store and the Google Play Store and the Mandan Police Department website.

It's nothing fancy, just a basic, no-frills way to submit anonymous tips to the Mandan police, view the police section of the Mandan city website, view any alerts posted by the police and call the police non-emergency number.

By incorporating a unique anonymous contact system known as "tip411," the app lets officers respond back to anonymous tips sent through the app, creating an anonymous two-way conversation, if needed.

The Mandan PD app and tip411 are 100 percent anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before police see the tips -- there is no way to identify the sender.

Residents in Mandan without a smartphone can still share information with police by sending an anonymous text tip via their cell phone to police by texting keyword MANDANPD and then their message/tip to 847411 (tip411).

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at www.MandanPD.com.