Newest Bison team member #45
Members of the championship Bison team presented President Trump with his own team jersey #45 at the White House today.
The 45 refers to Trump being the 45th President of the United States.
The Bison were invited to the White House following their recent championship victory, the seventh out of the past eight years.
They are expected back in North Dakota later today.
