North Dakota is a top 10 state for 'wellbeing'
North Dakota is in the top 10 states for best feelings of wellbeing.
Gallup has been tracking well being nationally since 2008.
"Wellbeing" is defined to include career satisfaction, social relationships, financial satisfaction, physical health, sense of community and more.
The state-level data is based on more than 115,000 surveys with U.S. adults across all 50 states, conducted in all 12 months of 2018.
The Well-Being Index is calculated on a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 represents the lowest possible wellbeing and 100 represents the highest possible wellbeing.
When the numbers are crunched, North Dakota comes in at #10.
Topping the list: Hawaii.
At the bottom of the list: West Virginia.
Gallup says wellbeing in the U.S. exhibits regional patterns. The Northern Plains and Mountain West are higher wellbeing areas, along with some Western states and pockets of the Northeast and Atlantic.
The lowest wellbeing states are concentrated in the South and extend northward through the industrial Midwest.
You can read the complete survey and its methodology here.
(https://www.routefifty.com/health-human-services/2019/02/gallup-state-well-being-rankings-2019/155183/)
