North Dakota is the 3rd best state in the nation for women.
That's according to a data survey by personal financial website WalletHub, which analyzed 24 key indicators of living standards for women. The data set ranged from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to female homicide rates.
When the "data dust" settled, only Minnesota and Massachusetts ranked higher than North Dakota on the National list.
North Dakota ranks high in areas such as the lowest unemployment among women of the 50 states, third highest high school graduation rate for women, 7th in women's life expectancy rate at birth and in the top 10 in many other categories.
You can read the full survey and methodology here.
