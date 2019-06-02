Now that the weather is warming up, more people are out and about traveling. Which is why the North Dakota Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to drive safely.

North Dakota Motor Vehicle Fatalities are on the rise compared to last year.

70% of our motor vehicle fatalities this year, the driver was not wearing a seat belt. 43 % have been alcohol-related, and 25 % had speed as a contributing factor. Which is why NDDOT and the North Dakota Highway Patrol launched Vision Zero last January.

The strategy to reach zero motor vehicle fatalities and injuries. Officials say all crashes are preventable.

“We have to remember these aren’t just numbers, these are people. These are communities that have lost someone in their family or friends, and the impact is spread throughout. So, if we all just take personal responsibility when we are in that vehicle we can easily reach our goal of zero. There is no other number acceptable,” said Ashlee Doan, Safety Public Information Specialist with NDDOT.

It’s important to wear your seat belt, drive sober, do not text and drive, and stay focused on the road.

