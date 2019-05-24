One man killed in rollover

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trenton, ND - One man is dead after his pickup rolled Thursday night.

Highway Patrol responded to the crash just after 10:45.

They report-- a Ford pickup was heading west on 42nd Street, 3 miles southwest of Trenton when it drifted off the road and into the ditch.

The pickup hit an approach and rolled.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died due to injuries from the crash.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

The incident remains under investigation.

The name of the driver will be released later today.

