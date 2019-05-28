Outdoor Pools Open Monday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

All Bismarck’s outdoor pools will open Monday, June 3.

The outdoor pools are Hillside Aquatic Complex, located inside Lions Park at 1719 E. Boulevard Ave., Elks Aquatic Center, 321 W. Broadway Ave., and Wachter Aquatic Center, 205 Reno Ave.

Pools are open Monday through Thursday from 12-4 pm, for a general swim, and 4:30-8pm for evening general swim.

They are open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Noon to 7 pm.

Admission is $3.50 per session or $5 per session with the Hillside waterslide. Infants 11 months and younger are free. Lap swimming is available at Hillside only Monday through Friday from 11:30 am -12:30 pm for $1.

Seasonal swim passes are $75 per person or $100 per person with the Hillside waterslide and are available for purchase during regular swimming hours at the pools or at the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District office, 400 E. Front Ave., from 7:30 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday.