Overnight House Fire Destroys Garage, Damages Home
An overnight house fire in Bismarck caused heavy damage to garage and some to the house.
Bismarck Rural Fire Department received a call at 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning to respond to a fire in the 6000 block of Tranquil Drive.
Six fire trucks were able to put out the fire, and all occupants were able to evacuate without harm.
Bismarck Rural Fire says they believe the fire originated in the garage and eventually extended into the living area of the home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this point.
