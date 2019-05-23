Parents partner with education system to help students Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The first Family Engagement Cabinet meeting took place at the Capitol today.

The cabinet allows parents, guardians, caretakers or other family members in North Dakota offer advice that strengthens relationships between families and the educators who teach their children.

We spoke with a local parent ...and member who says this is beneficial to students… and the community.

“I think that we are in an advisory position here in the cabinet to the input that we give and the ideas that we share will potentially influence the decisions that are made through the state school system," said Jody Eckert/Member of the Family Engagement Cabinet.

Eckert said she is hoping to be a role model to her children and show them there are ways to engage and serve the community like accepting a role in the cabinet.



