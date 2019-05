DRAYTON, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a woman has been struck and killed along a road near Drayton.

The patrol says a 21-year-old driver saw a man standing on the side of the road about 1 a.m. Wednesday, steered to the left to avoid him and struck a 44-year-old woman. Authorities say Kammi Leland died at a hospital. The man was not injured.

The driver and his passenger also were not hurt and reported the crash to law enforcement.