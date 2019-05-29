People traveling between Bismarck and Mandan need to be aware of a road closure Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The Main Ave exit to Memorial Highway in Mandan, on the Bismarck Expressway, is now closed for repairs.

Travelers will have to take a short detour by continuing to the Memorial Highway intersection and turning left to get to Bismarck.

It's all part of the I-94 Mandan/Bismarck Expressway Project.

In 2017 they completed the project that went through Bismarck and now it's Mandan's turn. The entire project costs $20 million.

Crews are fixing roads and bridges.

I-94 will be open to traffic at all times throughout the process.

"You are just going to want to plan ahead. We have updates on our facebook page, we have updates on our website. So, just take a look at what the current closures are and know that there is going to be some lane reduction. You should plan about 15 to 20 extra minutes if it's morning rush hour," said Alison Ritter, NDDOT contractor.

The work on the closure will take up to six weeks. The entire expressway project will be complete in November.

