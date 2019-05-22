Bismarck News

Phone Call Leads to Three Injury Crash

Posted: May 22, 2019 10:54 AM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 11:28 AM CDT

Three women were heading east on US Highway 2 when control of the vehicle was lost. 

According to Highway Patrol, the 76-year-old front seat passenger took control of the steering wheel so the 73-year-old driver could make a phone call. 

Then the vehicle then left the roadway and went into the south ditch, vaulting over a private driveway and rolling an undetermined number of times. 

Everyone in the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, including a 71-year-old passenger, and were transported by ambulance to a Devils Lake hospital. They were then airlifted to another medical facility due to the seriousness of injury. 

 

 

