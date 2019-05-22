Phone Call Leads to Three Injury Crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Three women were heading east on US Highway 2 when control of the vehicle was lost.

According to Highway Patrol, the 76-year-old front seat passenger took control of the steering wheel so the 73-year-old driver could make a phone call.

Then the vehicle then left the roadway and went into the south ditch, vaulting over a private driveway and rolling an undetermined number of times.

Everyone in the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, including a 71-year-old passenger, and were transported by ambulance to a Devils Lake hospital. They were then airlifted to another medical facility due to the seriousness of injury.