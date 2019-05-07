Plant Talk - Succulents

Succulents come in a variety of shapes and colors.

But, caring for these unique kinds of greenery doesn't have to be a challenge.

Here's this week's Plant Talk.

KEVIN: Alright so, this winter I was hiking, and I found this board which I thought was very unique. We'll clean it up in a little bit. But succulents continue to be a very popular option for plants, both indoors and out. So what we're going to do, we're going to take a bunch of these different succulents and we're just going to create a garden throughout here.

KEVIN: So after we've got our main hole dug, I'm also going to give (it) just a little pilot hole for drainage.

So we've got some of our mess cleaned up here, and now we'll go into the potting part of the project.

We're going to take one that does a little draping, and you know some of these we're going to have either remove a little bit of the root system to make it fit. But that's the nice thing about succulents, is they're pretty good as far as taking some abuse.

Now if you put your succulents outside, like this would look great outside, you want to acclimate them to the sun. You don't want to just throw them in the sun immediately. But, a little bit in, a little bit out. You know, an hour or two each day.

KEVIN: So there's so many different things you can do with succulents. This is something one of our employees Brynn made, very nice. This you can enjoy all summer long change it out if you need to we've also got a potting bench that you can use at Plant Perfect whenever you want, free of charge. Thanks for watching, we'll see you again next time.

