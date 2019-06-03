Raising North Dakota: Avoiding the Summer Slump

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Bismarck - Too often, summer break turns into a learning desert for kids of all ages, which amounts to significant learning loss.

Research shows students score lower on standardized tests at the end of summer than they do on the same tests at the end of the school year.

Principal Valerie Kuntz sees the impact of a lack of academic activity at the start of every school year.

"A lot of students, their reading levels especially, they drop at least 1 or 2 reading levels, so that's about what teachers expect when students come back. In other curricula areas, a lot of review is done in the beginning to kind of refresh the brain," explained Valerie Kuntz, St. Mary's Grade School principal.

Kuntz says it typically takes a couple of weeks to get students back up to speed, but parents and caregivers can help minimize that summer slump.

First, keep your kids reading throughout the summer.

Kuntz says to make reading a privilege rather than a task.

For example, tell your child they can stay up 15 minutes later if they read in bed, or offer to read an extra story as a reward for helping with chores.

Also, you can incorporate math in everyday tasks such as grocery shopping by having your child help stay in the budget, or have them weigh produce.

Cooking and baking are also great opportunities to incorporate math skills.

And a great family activity?

"Play board games, those are awesome, they help with reading and math, so you can go with directions and reading instructions for the reading portion, and scorekeeping for the math portion," said Kuntz.

In addition to academic activities at home, check your local library, parks and recreation, church and school for summer learning programs and camps they have to offer.

