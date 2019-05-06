Raising North Dakota: The Importance of Reading

Bismarck - Life can be hectic and busy, but what better way to wind down than with a book.

In this week's Raising North Dakota, we look into the enormous impact reading to your child can have on their future.

While a picture is worth a thousand words, reading five books a day is worth over a million words.

1.4 million words to be exact...a new study found that's how many more words a child has heard by the time they enter kindergarten when a parent reads them five books a day compared to kids who are never read to.

With over 20 years of experience working with young children, Early Childhood Special Education Teacher Mariah Schaeffer says she knows when a child has bee n read to as a ritual at home.

"The child knows how to hold the book, is often zoning in on pictures if not pretending to read some of the print," explained Mariah Schaeffer, BECEP Early Childhood Special Education Teacher. "You can definitely tell a child who has been engaged in literacy and books prior to coming to preschool."

Experts believe this "million word gap" could be a key factor in the differences in vocabulary and reading development.

The study found that even kids who are read only one book a day will hear about 290,000 more words by age 5 than those not read to regularly by a parent or caregiver.

And reading to your child at home has many other valuable benefits.

"We can read at school, but there is just an invaluable lesson learned when you're reading at home with another sibling or parent," said Schaeffer. "Not only are you getting the literacy development, you're getting the bonding of the children or the adults, feeding into one another and that is just remarkable to see."

The Bismarck Early Childhood Education Program, or BECEP, wanted to see more families reading to their children at home.

So this year they decided to implement a program called "Raising a Reader" to help spark the flame.

"I just see remarkable comments from families, 'We love the books you're sending home,' or 'The kids look forward to looking in the bag and reading the books, they're excited about the new bags," said Schaeffer. "That has been fueling for us to see the smiles of the children bringing in the bags to get new ones and the comments from the parents."

Schaeffer says it's great for kids to read to their younger siblings as well, even if it is simply looking at pictures and making up their own story.

Ultimately, reading is a great bonding experience for the entire family.

"Show your love of learning to your children," said Schaeffer.

And summer is not a time to break from reading!

Schaeffer suggests all families continue to take at least 15 minutes a day to read to their children.

So be sure to visit your local library, and check out programs like the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to get free books for your child.

