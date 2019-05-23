Recall issued for 62,000 pounds of raw meat distributed nationwide

You may want to check any raw meat you've purchased in preparation for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall for more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef due to E. coli concerns.

The meat was packaged at the Aurora Packing Company, Inc in North Aurora, Illinois on April 19, and was shipped nationwide for distribution.

The products being recalled have an "EST. 788" mark inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recall covers more than 40 products, most of which are cuts of steak, like ribeyes, as well as ribs and brisket cuts.

The USDA notes because people sometimes like to freeze cuts of meat for future use, you may want to check any frozen meat to see if it is included in the recall.

The possible E. coli contamination was discovered after a random sampling was taken.

There have been no reported cases of illness related to this recall.

You can view an example of the label marking here, and review a spreadsheet of the types of meat being recalled here.