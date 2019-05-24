Road construction in Medora may cause delays

Road construction in Medora, ND may cause delays for travelers.

A roughly 2.4 mile (ca. 4 km) section road is being repaired along East River Road and extends from the Life Skills Center to Bully Pulpit Golf course.

Parts of the road are closed down to one lane of traffic and motorists need the assistance of a pilot car to get through the construction zone.

The purpose of the Billings County project is to repair cracks, potholes, and level out the road for public safety.

Some people who work in the area are glad to see the project is getting done and don't expect it to have a negative impact on Medora's Summer season.

"We don't want people's cars to be compromised as they are coming out to the golf course. There are a couple of other ways to the golf course. . . Painted Canyon exit is an option but you have to go over a gravel road, but it (project) is something that needs to be done," said Patrick Rominger, Bully Pulpit Golf Course.

Rominger said people coming to the golf course should leave about 30 minutes early to plan for traffic delays.

He also said the project is expected to be completed sometime in mid-June.