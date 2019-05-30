Rollover crash on Interstate 94 kills one man

A small portion of I-94 was shut down for two hours last night due to a fatal crash.

The Highway Patrol says that around 7:15 Wednesday night, a report of a reckless driver on the interstate came in.

Authorities say a car headed west on I-94 about eleven miles east of Jamestown went into and out of the median, then spun out of control and rolled.

The driver, a 66-year-old man, was ejected from the car. He died on the scene.

The man's identity hasn't been made public. Authorities say they don't believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

One lane of I-94 westbound was closed off for two hours Wednesday night while authorities investigated the crash.