Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Surprise! Royce's Twin City Produce announced last week that they will be opening a truckload of watermelons in June at specific locations around the state.

In a recent Facebook post, they said they would be at their home location in Mandan on the Strip June 1st, in Minot the 2nd and Williston the 3rd.

They are excited to be back for the summer and love their customers so much they couldn't stay away.