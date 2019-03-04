Running stops signs just got more expensive

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image: MGN

It's going to cost you more for certain traffic violations in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Senate has approved legislation raising the penalties for running a stop or yield sign.

The penalty for running a stop or yield sign will go from $20 to $40 under the revised laws.

The legislation has already passed the House and now goes to Governor Burgum for his signature.