Running stops signs just got more expensive

Posted: Mar 04, 2019 02:09 PM CST

Updated: Mar 04, 2019 02:09 PM CST

It's going to cost you more for certain traffic violations in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Senate has approved legislation raising the penalties for running a stop or yield sign.

The penalty for running a stop or yield sign will go from $20 to $40 under the revised laws.

The legislation has already passed the House and now goes to Governor Burgum for his signature.

