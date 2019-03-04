Running stops signs just got more expensive
It's going to cost you more for certain traffic violations in North Dakota.
The North Dakota Senate has approved legislation raising the penalties for running a stop or yield sign.
The penalty for running a stop or yield sign will go from $20 to $40 under the revised laws.
The legislation has already passed the House and now goes to Governor Burgum for his signature.
