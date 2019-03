Sanford Power held USA Weightlifting combine Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Sanford Power held its first USA Weightlifting combine on Saturday.

They were chosen as one of 28 locations across the U.S. to host this year's combine series.

It was a regional talent combine where people from across North Dakota and South Dakota participated.

They were tested in several events such as verticle jump, triple hop, and back squat.

The event is to encourage more people to weightlift in North Dakota and to expose it as a sport.

"We don't have weightlifting programs. We are just trying to get that exposure in Bismarck and for the western state to incorporate a little more united states weightlifting in the state. We want to expose it because it is a nationwide thing a lot of places do it," said Nick Jolliffe, Strengthening Conditioning Specialist at Sanford Power.

The event had over 50 people come out.