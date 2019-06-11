Scam alert: Social Security fraud making the rounds

If someone calls telling you your Social Security number has been suspended, hang up. It’s a scam.

Authorities are warning residents of a fraud making the rounds involving your Social Security number.

Typically, the caller says (or the recorded message states) your Social Security number has been suspended due to suspicious or fraudulent activity involving the number.

They then seek additional personal information from you to “verify” that the number does, in fact, belong to you.

Don’t fall for it. The scammers want to steal your identity or empty your bank account.

Never provide information to such callers.

The Social Security Administration will never make such phone calls.

If you’re unsure about a call, contact your local Social Security Office and report the call.

Or call your local police or the North Dakota Attorney general’s office.