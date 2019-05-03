School Lunch Ladies (and Gentlemen) Are True Heroes

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Between preparing healthy meals, managing food allergies, and serving with a smile every day, lunch ladies (and gentlemen) are real heroes.

It's the first Friday in May, and that means it's School Lunch Hero Day.

Today, we're recognizing all the hard-working North Dakota nutrition professionals.

Stephanie Stevens manages an entire elementary school kitchen by herself. She cooks, serves, and washes the dishes after the kids have their fill.

Stevens says sometimes, school lunch is the only meal of the day for kids, so she takes her duty very seriously.

The Highland Acres Elementary Kitchen Manager shares, "So you get to know a lot of the kids by name. And you see them everyday, and you develop relationships and a rapport with the kids. And that's definitely the most rewarding part."

Stevens says the kitchen is the heart of the home, and she makes sure Highland Acres Elementary students feel right at home in hers.